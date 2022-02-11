Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 91,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,574,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

NTCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 114.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 37,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 128.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Natura &Co by 68.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natura &Co by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

