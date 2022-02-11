Natixis Reduces Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,996 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in NetEase were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.