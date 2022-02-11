Natixis Purchases Shares of 53,688 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

