Natixis Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Natixis purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.92 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

