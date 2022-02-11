Natixis Lowers Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,462 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.29, for a total value of $781,167.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,171 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.48, for a total value of $3,596,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,211 shares of company stock worth $58,099,138. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $294.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

