Natixis Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Natixis grew its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.17% of Pretium Resources worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVG. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $13.58 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

