Natixis Buys New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Natixis acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

