National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NSA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 332,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,778. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

