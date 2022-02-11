National Retail Properties (LON:NNN) Shares Up 6.5%

National Retail Properties Inc (LON:NNN)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 81,992,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 29,487,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).
The company has a market cap of £17.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.93.
National Retail Properties Company Profile (LON:NNN)
