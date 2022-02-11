National Retail Properties (LON:NNN) Shares Up 6.5%

National Retail Properties Inc (LON:NNN)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 81,992,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 29,487,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £17.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Company Profile (LON:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.