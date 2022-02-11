National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stake Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 681.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFG stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

