National Bankshares Upgrades Saputo (TSE:SAP) to Outperform

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$35.00. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.13. 615,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,115. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$26.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of C$12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.03.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

