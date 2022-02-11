Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises approximately 0.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $26,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Natera stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. 5,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,098. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
