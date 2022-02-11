Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises approximately 0.8% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $26,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $154,101.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

Natera stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. 5,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,098. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

