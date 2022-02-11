Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $157,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 164.6% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 771.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 126,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 111,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Nasdaq stock opened at $177.18 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

