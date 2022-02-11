NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.46

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.46 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.68). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.68), with a volume of 8,918 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £22.24 million and a PE ratio of -27.78.
NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)
Read More
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.