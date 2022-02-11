NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.46

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.46 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.68). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.68), with a volume of 8,918 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £22.24 million and a PE ratio of -27.78.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

