Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.61 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

NBR opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.39.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.