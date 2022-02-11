Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.61 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($23.82) earnings per share.
NBR opened at $122.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.39.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.