Mueller Water Products, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MWA stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,821,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after purchasing an additional 561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after purchasing an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,240,000 after purchasing an additional 367,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

