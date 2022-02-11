M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 34.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after buying an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,403,000 after buying an additional 169,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $183.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

