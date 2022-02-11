MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth $410,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MRC Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 72.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,610,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,936 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

MRC Global stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $643.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.33. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.