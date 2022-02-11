MovieBloc Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $90.69 million and $5.72 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00040186 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00103092 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

