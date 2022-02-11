Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 94,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 134.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

