Morgan Stanley Trims Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Target Price to $76.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Fortive stock opened at $65.76 on Monday. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.04 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

