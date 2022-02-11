Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.04).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,222 ($43.57) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,007.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,115.86. The firm has a market cap of £6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.88. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,709 ($50.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.73), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($247,802.68).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.