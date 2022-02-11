Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
WTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.04).
Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,222 ($43.57) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,007.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,115.86. The firm has a market cap of £6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.88. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,709 ($50.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
