Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $556,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.