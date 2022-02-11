Morgan Stanley Purchases 65,053 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Match Group were worth $600,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

