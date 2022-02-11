Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,747,269 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of 10x Genomics worth $884,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after purchasing an additional 550,344 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,141,000 after acquiring an additional 463,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total value of $794,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total transaction of $52,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 192,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,958,456. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

