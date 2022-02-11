Morgan Stanley Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $200.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

Aptiv stock opened at $135.92 on Monday. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $127.63 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.15. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

