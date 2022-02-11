Morgan Stanley Buys 559,565 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $675,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

