Morgan Stanley Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $605.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $585.00 to $605.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $726.11.

REGN opened at $618.22 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

