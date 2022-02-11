Morgan Stanley Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $56.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGM. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

