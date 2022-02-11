Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

