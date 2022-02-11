Morgan Stanley Acquires 102,335 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $520,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,883,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $488.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.17. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $438.81 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

