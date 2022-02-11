Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines which employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of GLUE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 283,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,686. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 518,792 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,228,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

