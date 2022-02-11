MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Analysts at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $23.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.63. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,172 shares of company stock valued at $63,269,962. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,758,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

