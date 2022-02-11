Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $79.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

