Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $544.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.55. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,482,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,033,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after buying an additional 312,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 89,748 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after purchasing an additional 899,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.