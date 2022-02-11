Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.06 to $0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.0 million to $51.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.95 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.28 million, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock worth $806,837 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Model N by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Model N by 24.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

