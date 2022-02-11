Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46 to $0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0 million to $214.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.52 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.460-$0.520 EPS.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $159,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,215 shares of company stock valued at $806,837. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Model N by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Model N by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Model N by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

