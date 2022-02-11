MKM Partners Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. Cowen decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.69.

Shares of TSE ACB traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$18.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.07.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

