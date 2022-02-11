MKM Partners Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$6.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.00.

Shares of ACB opened at C$5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -1.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.09. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.74 and a 12-month high of C$23.95.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$60.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

