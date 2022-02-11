Mizuho Trims Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Target Price to $32.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.82.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

