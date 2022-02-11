Mizuho Trims Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Target Price to $32.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.82.
NYSE:OHI opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.
In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
