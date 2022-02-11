Mizuho Raises DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $37.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 158,625 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3,382.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.