Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $24.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MITK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

MITK traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.06. 256,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,139. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $711.43 million, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 612,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

