Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AVO opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $939.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 122.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 12.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 602,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 4.9% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

