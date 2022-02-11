Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $10.52 million and $916,167.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $21.46 or 0.00049815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.32 or 0.07090222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.90 or 1.00195106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00049450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00053284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 490,414 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

