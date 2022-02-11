Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194,299.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $34.70 or 0.00079518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $39.00 million and $194,299.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00047012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.58 or 0.07109899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,591.67 or 0.99894970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00050271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052950 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

