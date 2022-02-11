Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $27.38

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $28.65. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 1,997 shares.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
