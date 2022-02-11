Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Purchased by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,980,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 143,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

MIST traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,418. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

