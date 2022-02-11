Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,942 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $111,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $302.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

