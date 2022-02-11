Michael Kauffman Sells 6,764 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.24. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.