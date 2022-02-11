MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.33% of MGP Ingredients worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGPI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.9% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,990 shares of company stock worth $651,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.